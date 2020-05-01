We’re tracking rain for your Friday, but there’s a brighter outlook

Light rain…

The cloud cover will continue to spread across the region to start your Friday. The farther east you are, the longer the sunshine will linger this morning. Then by the lunch rush, a warm front will enter the region. This will push moisture into the Coulee Region and then a chance for rainfall will last into the late afternoon.

The event will remain light with under a quarter of an inch of accumulation. Yet, this will keep the gloomy skies. But temperatures will be comfortably nearing the 70s due to the warm front!

Warmer weekend…

It’s going to be a beautiful first weekend of May across much of the Upper Midwest! The skies will bring the sunshine at times Saturday with more blue skies on Sunday. Temperatures through the weekend will be within the low 70s. Get out and enjoy the more above-average temperatures while you can.

The cooler trend starts…

A big turnaround comes as we head into the new work week. It will be a cooler and active week with rain chances Monday through Wednesday. Forecasted highs could be more than 10 degrees below average through next weekend. Keep the light coat handy!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett