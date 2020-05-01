Wisconsin court sets argument date for stay-at-home lawsuit

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for next week in a lawsuit seeking to block an extension of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order. Republican legislators filed the lawsuit directly with the high court last month after state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm extended the order to May 26. The lawmakers say Palm lacked the authority to extend the order and asked the court to issue a temporary injunction blocking it. The court ruled 6-1 on Friday afternoon to hold oral arguments on Tuesday morning.