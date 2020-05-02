Assembly Republicans seek meeting with Evers over pandemic response

MADISON (WKOW) -- The leaders of the Wisconsin State Assembly late Friday sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter requesting a meeting to discuss a unified, bipartisan approach to the state’s coronavirus pandemic response.

The letter comes as the state Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments on Legislative Republicans' lawsuit to overturn Safer at Home.

“In these times of crisis, we understand how difficult decisions like these are -- but we are all in this together. That’s why it is our hope that we can begin direct conversations with you as soon as possible,” the leaders stated in their letter.

Assembly Republicans are looking to discuss reopening Wisconsin’s economy in a safe, targeted and regional way, according to a news release from Speaker Robin Vos's office.

This request follows a roughly seven hour informational meeting held by the Assembly Committee on State Affairs, chaired by Rep. Rob Swearingen (R-Rhinelander).

The hearing provided an opportunity for lawmakers and the public to hear from small business owners and industry leaders about how the Safer at Home order is impacting their lives and livelihoods.

The committee also explored safe reopening options including the “Back to Business” plan from the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. As a part of their letter, the leaders provided a summary of the hearing to the governor to help provide a foundation for future discussions.

The GOP leaders of the Assembly are requesting to meet with the governor early next week.

“We look forward to working with you, your administration, health experts and business leaders to help make a better tomorrow for all of Wisconsin,” the leaders stated.

