COVID-19 causes bait shops to adjust business during opening weekend

TREMPEALEAU, Wis - (WXOW) Saturday kicked off inland fishing season in Wisconsin, but COVID-19 has caused bait shops to adjust the way they do business.

Fat Cat Bait and Fishing Supply is one of those shops making changes. On a day where the business would have been booming, the bait shop saw a low number of customers due to travel restrictions. These restrictions have kept fishermen who live out of state from traveling.

To help with the business, Fat Cat Bait and Fishing Supply created a way for customers to purchase and preorder bait online. Once a customer has ordered, they can pick it up from the shop's location.

"We are considered non-essential but have been allowed to open under the new orders for curbside, or we are doing patio service, so we are just kind of doing a drive up calling and preordering. We do have a website now where you can preorder and pay for your bait, and we will have it ready for you to pick up," said Holly Solberg, owner of Fat Cat Bait and Fishing Supply.

To order online from Fat Cat Bait and Fishing Supply you can follow this link: https://www.fatcatbait.com/