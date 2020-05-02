Nice Saturday…

We saw a really nice day out there today with highs generally reaching the mid to upper 70s. Average highs for this time of year are in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies early gave way to a few clouds in the afternoon as a weak disturbance rolled through. Most of the showers stayed to our south. We have a really nice evening on tap with comfortable temperatures and calming winds.

Elevated Fire Risk…

Sunday looks like another warm one with temperatures reaching the low 70s in the afternoon. I think we will see a few clouds in the morning, but the mostly sunny skies should take back over. A VERY dry air mass will work its way into our area and gusty NW winds will accompany it. These are both ingredients for a very elevated fire risk…burning is NOT recommended and can spread very quick.

Cooler Week Ahead…

At least we can’t complain this year and say we didn’t get a spring! Starting Monday, highs look to drop back to the low 60s. Throughout this week, we can expect cooler highs only making it to the upper 50s and low 60s into next weekend. Right now I have a chance for showers late Monday, really into early Tuesday and then rain likely during the day Tuesday. Other than that, we have a slight chance for showers on Friday.

Enjoy your Saturday night!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears