Minnesota tops 6,000 in positive tests for the coronavirus; New cases in SE MN

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports that nearly 500 people tested positive for COVID-19, putting the state over 6,000 cases.

Officials say 21 of the 24 deaths in Saturday’s report occurred in long-term care facilities, including one Clay County resident who was at least 100 years old.

The state also reported the death of a Hennepin County resident in their 40s who had no underlying health conditions.

The state’s death toll stands at 395. A total of 6,228 tests have come back positive.

A total of 498 people tested positive in the last day, after a new high of 594 reported on Friday.

There are 2,397 patients no longer needing isolation.

MORE: Minnesota Department of Health

Hospitalizations also are increasing. To date, a total of 1,159 people have required hospital care. Of those, 389 are hospitalized as of Satruday with 135 in intensive care. Today's ICU figure is 17 more than Friday.

An additional 3,900 tests put the state total at 79,007.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

Fillmore and Winona counties each had one new case reported on Saturday as seen by the table below.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 13 1 Houston 1 0 Winona 67 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health

Winona Health is offering expanded COVID-19 testing at 855 Mankato Avenue. People interested in receiving a test should call 507-454-3650 before going to the facility. According to the Winona County Health and Human Services, the new testing criteria includes:

Accepting asymptomatic patients (individuals who are not showing symptoms) who may be contacts of infected patients.

Accepting any symptomatic patient (showing symptoms of COVID-19)