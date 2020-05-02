Minnesota tops 6,000 in positive tests for the coronavirus

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that more than 500 people tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, putting the state over 6,000 cases. Officials say 21 of the 24 deaths in Saturday’s report occurred in long-term care facilities, including one Clay County resident who was at least 100 years old. The state also reported the death of a Hennepin County resident in their 40s who had no underlying health conditions. The state’s death toll stands at 395. A total of 6,228 tests have come back positive.