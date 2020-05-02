346 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin

MADISON (WXOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increased Saturday as well as the number of fatalities from the virus.

The Department of Health Services reported 3,004 new test results, of which 346--or 11.5 percent--came back positive. As a percentage of total tests, this is a decrease from Friday.

With Saturday's new figures, it raises the total number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak to 7,660.

More than 75,500 tests have come back negative.

There were seven additional deaths which increases the total to 334.

Twenty-one percent of those testing positive so far have been hospitalized or 1,591 people. That is 47 more than the day before.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by nine from Friday. In total, there are 351 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state. 118 are in intensive care or nine fewer than Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

On Saturday, state figures show that in the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were four total COVID-19 patients in the hospital with none in intensive care. It is an increase of one patient from Friday.

One new case was reported in Crawford County.