Retired physician gets surprise parade celebration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Dr. Ken Horth's co-workers and family threw a surprise parade celebration from their cars to honor his 41-year-long career.

Dr. Horth recently retired after spending the last 16 years of his career as a Gastroenterologist at Gundersen Health System.

"We're really a family and we look out for each other," Dr. Horth said. "It's such a wonderful environment to work in that's why it's difficult to actually retire because I'll miss them so much but hopefully we'll keep in touch."