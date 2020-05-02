Warmer, but breezy…

Friday ends on a great note…

A band of rain quickly moved through around midday on Friday. It produced light amounts and in its wake sunshine returned, and that allowed highs to move into the 70s.

Warming this weekend…

A dry weather pattern is in place for this weekend, and it will allow more warming for today and Sunday. Highs will reach the 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies today and very sunny weather tomorrow. Northwesterly winds will be a bit higher, averaging 10 to 20 mph with higher wind gusts each day.

Danger of wild fires...

Low humidity and gusty northwesterly winds will bring tinder dry conditions to the region this weekend. The foliage from last year is susceptible to wild fires that spread quickly. Please avoid any outdoor burning.

Umbrellas next week…

Another series of weather systems will bring rain chances for the week. Monday and Tuesday will bring the best chances. Thunderstorms are most likely to occur Monday night and Tuesday. Slight chances of rain will be with us for the rest of the week, Wednesday through Friday.

Enjoy a very pleasant weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden