Black River Falls woman killed in crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WXOW) - A 30-year-old woman from Black River Falls dies in a one vehicle crash on I-94 near Eau Claire Sunday morning.

A statement from the Wisconsin State Patrol said the 2017 Ford Escape she was driving went off the road shortly before 7:30 a.m. near eastbound milepost 82.

The state patrol's investigation showed the woman lost control, went into the median, crossed the eastbound lanes and entered a ditch. The vehicle then rolled several times.

The woman was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Her name hasn't been released pending notification of relatives.

The Eau Claire Co. Sheriff's Office and the Strum-Unity Fire Department assisted at the scene.