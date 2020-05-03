Death investigation underway in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Police in Sparta are waiting on autopsy results after a person is found dead at a business Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Booker Ferguson said officers were called to the loading dock area of Hansen's IGA at 834 W. Wisconsin Street around 12:30 p.m.

They found a person laying under a semi-trailer at the store. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person, who police said was not a store employee, was not identified.

Police and the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office are looking into the death.

Foul play is not suspected according to police.