Dust storm causes multi-car crash in central Wisconsin

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a dust storm caused a multi-car crash on Interstate 39 in central Wisconsin. The patrol tells WKOW-TV 26 vehicles were involved in the pileup Sunday on southbound I-39 near Plainfield. In addition, there were four separate crashes in the northbound lanes. The patrol says several injuries were reported, but none are life-threatening. Authorities say the crashes likely were caused by dust blowing in the air. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.