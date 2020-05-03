No new cases in SE Minnesota as state tops 6,600 COVID-19 cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WXOW) - According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there are now more than 6,600 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Sunday.

The total is 6,663.

The state’s death toll stands at 419 with 24 new deaths since Saturday. 338 of the deaths have come in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 435 people tested positive in the last day.

There are 3,015 patients no longer need isolation.

MORE: Minnesota Department of Health

Hospitalizations also are increasing. To date, a total of 1,159 people have required hospital care. The number of those hospitalized dropped to 373, down from 389 as of Saturday. Twenty additional cases required intensive care for a total of 155.

An additional 3,300 tests put the state total at more than 82,600.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

No new cases were reported in Fillmore, Houston, and Winona counties on Sunday.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 13 1 Houston 1 0 Winona 67 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health

Winona Health is offering expanded COVID-19 testing at 855 Mankato Avenue. People interested in receiving a test should call 507-454-3650 before going to the facility. According to the Winona County Health and Human Services, the new testing criteria includes:

Accepting asymptomatic patients (individuals who are not showing symptoms) who may be contacts of infected patients.

Accepting any symptomatic patient (showing symptoms of COVID-19)