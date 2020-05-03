Five new deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WXOW) -- The state's health department said the number of cases confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by more than 300 on Sunday.

With the new figures, the total number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak is at 7,964, up 304 from the previous day.

More than 78,0500 tests have come back negative.

There were five additional deaths which increases the total to 339.

Twenty percent of those testing positive so far have been hospitalized which equals 1,608, an increase of 17 than the day before.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 stayed the same on Sunday. In total, there are 351 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state. 118 are in intensive care.

Figures from the state said 3,723 are considered recovered.

The health department's website said there are 1,280 ventilators on hand in Wisconsin. Of those, 309 are currently in use.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

On Sunday, state figures show that in the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were five total COVID-19 patients in the hospital with one in intensive care.

In the region, there are 49 ventilators available according to the state. Three are in use at this time.

One new case was reported in Crawford Co. In Grant County, five additional cases were confirmed late Saturday.