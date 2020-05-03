MUCH cooler for the extended forecast

Warm and Windy!

Saturday and Sunday came in with some warm and windy weather! Highs on Sunday ended up making it to the low to mid 70s again with a strong NW breeze from 15-25mph. We had very dry air move in thanks to a “cold” front but this really increased our fire risk and burning was not recommended. Sunday evening looks very nice with comfortable temperatures. Clear skies overnight will really allow our temperatures to drop however to the 30s, some even close to that 32 mark. If you have plants, cover or bring them inside as it will be a chilly one!

MUCH cooler…

Monday begins a trend of much cooler temperatures…Generally, we can expect highs to be well below average this upcoming week. Starting Monday, highs will be in the low 60s. We should stay dry most of the day with increasing clouds. Heading into Monday night our precipitation chances ramp up. We will see highs in the upper 50s Tuesday, and then pretty steady 50s and low 60s into next weekend. Say goodbye to the 70s for at least the next 1-2 weeks it is looking like…The climate prediction center's (CPC) extended outlook favors well below average temperatures for the next 8-14 days, and possibly even beyond.

Precipitation chances…

We have a couple of precipitation chances in the upcoming week. Starting late Monday night, our next area of low pressure will move in. This is looking to start really early Tuesday and linger throughout the day into Tuesday night. Wednesday through Friday should be fairly dry with at least a little sunshine at times. Heading into next weekend, while still very uncertain, I am seeing some signs of scattered showers. Something we will watch for this week.

Have a good one!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears