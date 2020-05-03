Saving unemployment now for uncertain future

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Larry Xiong specifically allocates part of his unemployment checks to save money for an uncertain future.

The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated Xiong positions at Independent Living Resources and the YMCA Teen Center.

"It was very scary at first, thinking about how I was going to pay bills especially and just provide for myself," Xiong said. "It was weird because I didn't lose my job because I did something wrong. It was unfair because of the Coronavirus and it just happened so suddenly... that I had to file for unemployment."

"If you find yourself unemployed, really sit down and look at where your money is going," Trust Point Chief Operating Officer Brian Koopman said. "The difference between necessary expenses and maybe the wants that you have in your budget and determining which ones of those that you can do without."

Xions said his supervisors at both positions have assured him that he will get his job back, but until then he is saving $100 from each unemployment check in the event that it needs to get paid back in the future.

"People who are in my situation are getting all of this money and they're going to want to spend it which is really hard, but it's also important to think about the future," Xiong said. "I don't know where this money is coming from [and] I might have to pay it back and if I spend it right now then you're kind of just out of luck."

Visit the Department of Workforce Development's website to apply for unemployment benefits.