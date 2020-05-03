The menu: College athletes get cooking classes, grocery tips

Football players and other college athletes are facing challenges when it comes to following nutrition plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Schools are trying to help athletes displaced from team facilities with well-stocked training tables and easy access to healthy snacks and protein shakes. Many are home with family members. Others are largely on their own in off-campus residences. Schools with nutritionists or dietitians are trying to help through care packages, grocery tips and online cooking demonstrations. Nevada offensive lineman Nate Brown says athletes who “really take care of their nutrition” will be in better shape whenever they return to campuses.