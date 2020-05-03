Wildfire danger remains high in central Wisconsin

Officials say the danger of wildfires remains high in central Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources and the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Sunday for 12 counties in central Wisconsin. A red flag warning is issued when the combination of warm weather, low humidity and gusty winds create dangerous wildfire conditions. The DNR says much of Wisconsin continues to be in very high to extreme fire danger. Counties south of the red flag area have similar conditions, but the agency says vegetation there is greening up. The DNR responded to nearly 50 wildfires in the past week.