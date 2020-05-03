Wisconsin reports 304 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Wisconsin health officials confirm another jump in new COVID-19 cases. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday reported 304 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s total to 7,964 cases. Wisconsin recorded five new deaths from the disease, bringing the state’s total to 339. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Milwaukee County’s coronavirus death rose to 187 as of Sunday morning after four new deaths were reported. Milwaukee County reports 3,249 cases, an increase of more than 100 since Saturday. Gov. Tony Evers on Sunday announced additional drive-through coronavirus test sites in northwestern Wisconsin.