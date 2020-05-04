A cooler week ahead with light rain chances

Watch out for overnight lows…

Keep in mind this week that the overnight lows will have the potential to create frosty morning. This could harm vegetation that you have sprouting in your backyard. So, make sure to cover (or bring inside) anything that would be sensitive to the cooler mornings. These precautions will need to be taken for at least the next week, especially on calm and clear nights.

Rain or not to rain...

After the calm weekend with soaring temperatures, changes will come this week. Today will be dry but the clouds will start to spread across the region. Overcast skies will be across the Coulee Region by the evening commute.

Then overnight a trough system will bring more widespread, heavy rain for Minnesota. Yet, as this system enters our region, there will be an abundance of dry air at the surface. This will make it hard for rain to spread into our region. If showers work in, they will remain light and then trickle off Tuesday night.

A few isolated shower possible Wednesday as well, as the low pressure moves out. Yet again it will be a light event if any. Then a drier end to the workweek will persist.

Below average highs and lows…

While the next chance for rain works in the temperatures will do a 360. Temperatures could be more than 10 degrees below average for at least the next week. As stated above, lows overnight could reach the 30s causing a frosty morning. Then afternoon highs will struggle to touch the 60s, so you’ll need the light jacket once again.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett