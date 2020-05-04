All Wisconsin nursing home residents to get COVID-19 test

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers has announced a plan to expand testing for COVID-19, including every nursing home resident and worker.

Evers announced the increased testing Monday ahead of his first meeting with Republican and Democratic legislative leaders to discuss the next steps in response to the pandemic as pressure builds to more rapidly reopen the state's economy.

Evers' late-afternoon meeting with lawmakers comes the day before the Wisconsin Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case brought by the Republican legislative leaders seeking to block Evers' "safer at home" order that is slated to run until May 26.