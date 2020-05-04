Body pulled from Des Moines River was missing 18-year-old

Des Moines police say a body pulled from a river during the weekend was that of an 18-year-old who has been missing for more than three months. Police say Abdullahi “Abdi” Sharif’s body was recovered Saturday afternoon from the Des Moines River. Sharif was reported missing seen Jan. 17, when he left his job at a Des Moines shopping mall. Police say there were no traumatic injuries and a cause of death has not been determined. Sharif’s disappearance drew media attention and prompted several searches with hundreds of volunteers.