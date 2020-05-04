Buy One, Get One, Give One at Great Harvest Bread Co.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Tuesday, May 5, Great Harvest Bread Co. in La Crosse will host a community wide buy one, get one, give one event.

It is exactly like it sounds. If you buy a loaf of bread, you get a loaf of bread

free (of equal or lesser value), and thanks to Borton Construction, a third loaf will be gifted to a family that needs it in the community.

Having a small business during these times has proven tough for many, but the owner of Great Harvest Jennifer Williamson says the community support has been incredible. "The ebb and flows of this entire situation have been pretty steep for small business and our customers have been so fantastic to us and our team that we wanted to be able to give back to the community in the same way the community is giving to us," said Williamson.

The event is only on May 5. They're open from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Williamson says that it will really help the bakery out if you can call your order in ahead of time to make sure they have what you need.