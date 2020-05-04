Caledonia’s King adds offer from Notre Dame

Caledonia, Minn. (WXOW) Caledonia's Eli King is only a junior but he's already under the spotlight of many division one football programs.

Add Notre Dame to the list.

The Fighting Irish has offered the Caledonia receiver a scholarship.

Eli's father Brad tells News 19 that the offer came on Saturday after a few phone calls.

King had over 900 yards receiving and 27 touchdowns last season for the Warriors, who went on to win their fifth straight state title.

Minnesota and Iowa have also offered Eli not to mention he also is being recruited by division one schools to play basketball.