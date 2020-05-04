COVID-19 app connects Wisconsinites to latest updates, resources during outbreak

MADISON (WKOW) -- With dozens of updates a day tracking positive cases, deaths, and modifications to the safer at home order, the University of Wisconsin-Madison has launched a COVID-19 app to put all these resources in one spot.

The COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect app provides social support, resources, and up to date information to Wisconsinites during the coronavirus outbreak.

The project was funded by the UW School of Medicine and Public Health from the Wisconsin Partnership Program.

In the app, users can talk with others anonymous about questions they may have and share experiences to help one another.

Faculty members from the UW School of Journalism and Mass Communication specially worked to include information from experts to discuss the myths and misinformation about the virus.

It's also a tool to help those who are stress out, offering free relaxation and stress reduction tips for those adjusting to a new normal.

The app was fast-adapted by the Center for Health Enhancement System Studies (CHESS), which took their existing app technology previously used in other medical research studies (cancer, HIV, etc) and adapted it to COVID-19.

"What normally takes 6 months to a year we did in five weeks," said UW Political Science Professor Michael Wagner.