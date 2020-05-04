Curbside pick up available at La Crosse Public Library

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Across the state of Wisconsin, public libraries were given the OK to provide curbside pick up for customers.

Shanneon Grant, the Library Director for La Crosse Public Library, said libraries are known for being a meeting space for connection.

"Libraries are a hub in communities," Grant said, "All of the things that make public libraries wonderful don't work well in a pandemic."

Curbside pick up and returns are now offered on the 9th Street side of the main La Crosse Public Library. The public is not allowed in the library.

The service gets returns from patrons as well as fulfills requests for materials reserved by those people.

Barry McKnight, the Community Engagement Librarian at La Crosse Public Libraries, said he had received nothing but positive reaction from the public about the new services.

"People from all walks of life come to the library to use the different services, to pick up materials, to ask questions and to get help," McKnight said. "The library is one of the only places in our society where you can get information without the expectation of spending money."

Digital information services are available where people can send instant messages, email, or call librarians for help.

Library staff said if people do not have access to a La Crosse Public Library card, people can sign up for a digital library card here.