Evers, Republicans discuss regional reopening of Wisconsin

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican legislative leaders are talking with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers about opening some parts of Wisconsin less affected by the coronavirus pandemic sooner than others.

Evers and Republican and Democratic legislative leaders met for the first time Monday to talk about the virus response.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says they discussed the possibility of a regional approach to reopening the state.

The meeting comes a day before the Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case brought by Republican legislative leaders seeking to block Evers' "safer at home" order that is slated to run until May 26.

Following the meeting, Vos issued a statement describing what happened.

“It was a good initial discussion. We talked about issues important to our constituents and brought up the possibility of a regional approach to safely reopening the state. There are states such as Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Pennsylvania that have regional plans to reopen. It’s a safe and reasonable approach that I hope we can begin working on developing.

“What’s needed for Wisconsin right now is a bipartisan reopening strategy that is safe, gradual and regional. We shouldn’t have a Republican plan or a governor’s plan, we need a Wisconsin plan that the entire state can get behind.

“We’re thankful Governor Evers said he’s willing to have a discussion about further opening retail businesses. I look forward to meeting again soon to continue the dialogue on safely reopening the state.”