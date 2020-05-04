WATCH 1:30 & 2 pm: WI Gov. Evers, then MN Gov. Walz, provide COVID-19 updates
News app viewers can watch here
At 1:30 p.m., Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and members of his administration will provide an update on efforts to fight COVID-19 in the state. Then at 2 p.m., we'll provide coverage of an update from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz regarding Minnesota's COVID-19 efforts.
You can watch both live on WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.
