Iowa reports virus at Woodward home, among 9 DHS workers

Iowa officials are reporting nine Iowa Department of Human Services employees working at five state-run facilities have tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials say six residents at a facility housing residents with intellectual disabilities also have the virus. Iowa DHS Director Kelly Garcia said Monday that the agency has asked doctors from the University of Iowa for assistance in dealing with the outbreak at the Woodward Resource Center, near Des Moines. The state has reported 534 additional cases of the coronavirus for a total of 9,703 cases confirmed in Iowa. There were four additional deaths for a total of 188.