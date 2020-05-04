La Crosse Police investigating fight death

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A fight Friday in the north side Menards parking lot ended in the death of a man.

La Crosse Police and first reponders were called around 2:19 p.m. to the store on Lang Drive.

Officers found 79-year-old Russell W. Paulson injured. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System by ambulance. He died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation showed that Kinstler felt Paulson had parked to close to Kinstler's vehicle. Police said a verbal argument quickly got physical which led to Paulson's fatal injuries.

Police arrested Matthew L. Kinstler, 50, at the scene on charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

A statement from police said the incident is still an active investigation with investigators still talking to witnesses. Police are also consulting with the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone who witnessed or has video of this incident is being asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department. Information can also be shared anonymously through La Crosse Area Crimestoppers. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.