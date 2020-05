La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Jacksun Hamilton has found his landing spot for his college basketball career.

The Logan High School star has committed to Division 2 UW-Parkside.

The 6' 7" forward had a banner year for the Rangers last season averaging 20 points and 12 rebounds a game.

He was an all-MVC selection this past season and a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 all-star.