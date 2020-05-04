Long time La Crosse business giving back in a big way

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - Oil changes cost around $50 and one essential business thought of a way they can give back during the pandemic.

Bob's Auto Service, on the corner of Jackson and West Ave. is offering free oil changes for people who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

They're going by the honor system and hoping to help take off a financial burden for people who aren't making money right now.

As a La Crosse business for over 30 years, they just want to be a place that can help.

"It's something we can give back to the community. People were laid off, it's not their fault, it's nothing they did, it's nothing their business did and if we can help out, that's just one way we can help out," said the owner of Bob's Auto Service Jim Berge.

He said the free service couldn't be done without the help of his suppliers as Napa has given the shop the oil filters.