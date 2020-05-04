7,200 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) - According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there are now 7,234 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Monday.

The state’s death toll stands at 428 with nine additional deaths since Sunday. since Saturday. 345 of the deaths have come in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 571 people tested positive in the last day, the second highest one-day total so far. On May 1, 594 people tested positive for the virus.

There are 4,212 patients no longer need isolation. The figure was just over 3,000 on Sunday.

Hospitalizations also are increasing. To date, a total of 1,271 people have required hospital care. The number of those hospitalized rose to 396, up 23 from Sunday. An additional eleven cases required intensive care for a total of 166.

An additional 3,300 tests put the state total at nearly 86,000.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

No new cases were reported in Fillmore, Houston, and Winona counties on Monday.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 13 1 Houston 1 0 Winona 67 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health

Winona Health is offering expanded COVID-19 testing at 855 Mankato Avenue. People interested in receiving a test should call 507-454-3650 before going to the facility. According to the Winona County Health and Human Services, the new testing criteria includes:

Accepting asymptomatic patients (individuals who are not showing symptoms) who may be contacts of infected patients.

Accepting any symptomatic patient (showing symptoms of COVID-19)