Minnesota Republicans keep up pressure to reopen businesses

Republicans are keeping up the pressure on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to move faster toward allowing more businesses to reopen, saying many of them already have detailed plans for operating safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka encouraged Walz to lay out a clearer long-range plan so that businesses can know what to expect and plan for when they can reopen. Senate Republicans made the call on a day when officials said the number of Minnesotans hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19 has jumped for three straight days to the highest levels yet.