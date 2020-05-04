Police ID Nebraska man shot by officer in Council Bluffs

Police in western Iowa have identified a Omaha, Nebraska, man shot by a Council Bluffs officer in an exchange of gunfire. Police say 34-year-old Jimmy Carr was shot Saturday outsident a Council Bluffs gas station and is being treated at an Omaha hospital for a gunshot wound to his left hip. He is expected to recover. Police say the shooting happened after an employee at the gas station reported that someone had stolen a gas can. Police say an officer who responded encountered Carr outside the station, and that Carr pulled a gun from his pocket and fired at the officer. The officer returned fire, injuring Carr. The officer was not hurt.