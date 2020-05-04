Risk for fire danger ‘very high’ across Wisconsin

Eau Claire (WQOW)- As temperatures rise and humidity levels drop, officials warn of the high risk for wildfires.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the risk for fire danger remains 'very high' on Monday.

Over the weekend, the DNR issued a red flag warning for 12 Wisconsin counties and responded to nearly 50 wildfires in the last week, including one near Osseo.

Local officials say campfires and bonfires can easily cause catastrophic fires in dry conditions.

"The state, along with most of the fire departments and municipalities are recommending people not to have campfires or bonfires," said Jed Kaurich, an Augusta forester ranger. "If you do, we ask people to have tools and water on hand, and make sure their fire's completely out before they leave it."

DNR-issued burning permits remain suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the public is advised to take extra precautions in activities that could cause fires, including the use of outdoor grills.

Fire control officials are urging the public not to become complacent as Wisconsin enters peak wildfire season in the next couple of weeks.