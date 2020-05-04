WATCH 7 pm: 7th Congressional Debate

News app viewers can watch here

The two candidates on the ballot for next Tuesday's election in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District are meeting for an online debate tonight.

You can watch Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker answer questions of importance to voters in the state.

They are looking to replace Rep. Sean Duffy, who stepped down from his position. The winner of the May 12 special election would serve until January 2021.

The 7th Congressional District encompases much of northern Wisconsin but does include portions of Jackson, Monroe, and Juneau counties.

You can watch live on WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.