SpaceX Starlink Satellites

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you have seen a trail of moving lights across the night sky recently, you aren't seeing things.

SpaceX is in the middle of launching hundreds of satellites into orbit, for a project called Starlink.

Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to areas around the globe, where access has been too expensive, unreliable or non-existent.

When the satellites are launched, they appear closer together, but as time goes on they spread out. Recently, the increase in sightings has been due to a new launch on April 22.

Planetarium Director at UW-La Crosse Bob Allen explains why some sightings were closer together. "Let's say they launch 20, 30, 40 at a time. They're launched from the same craft and unit that goes into orbit, but they want to spread them out to cover large areas of the earth. So initially it's easier to get a bunch up there together, and then use the adjustment jets to spread them out."

Allen says that right now, they only have about 400 of the 1600 projected satellites in orbit.

According to SpaceX, the internet service could be live by the end of this year, especially for areas in the Northern U.S. and Canada.

There is a bit of speculation over having thousands of satellites in orbit, and that in turn destroying our astronomers views of space. Allen said that this has been addressed by SpaceX and they are working on making these satellites less reflective. For now, Allen says SpaceX is coordinating with astronomers at exact times and altitudes of the satellites, for the least amount of overlap with their work.

