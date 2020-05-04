Star Tribune’s Jill Burcum Pulitzer finalist for editorial

Star Tribune editorial writer Jill Burcum is a Pulitzer Prize finalist for her piece last November on the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine in northern Minnesota. The judges praised Burcum “for passionate, persuasive writing about a pristine wilderness area, accessible largely by canoe, to demonstrate to readers why a proposed mine would do incalculable environmental damage.” The Star Tribune reports Burcum credited the team at Star Tribune Opinion for supporting her work on the Boundary Waters Canoe Area project. In 2015, Burcum was a Pulitzer finalist for editorial writing for her “Separate and Unequal” series on dilapidated Bureau of Indian Education schools.