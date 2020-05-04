WATCH: State Supreme Court to livestream arguments on Safer at Home

News app viewers can watch here

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state Supreme Court will livestream Tuesday's oral arguments in a case challenging Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order.

Arguments will be conducted with all participants making appearances via Zoom and carried live on the Court’s YouTube streaming channel and on the WisconsinEye Public Affairs Network.

Republican lawmakers filed the lawsuit asking the high court to block Evers extension, set to expire May 26th, arguing the restrictions in place go too far.

The court said each side will have 45 minutes of argument time and may also address whether a temporary injunction should be issued. Shortly after that, the court is expected to issue a ruling.

In announcing the lawsuit last week, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington) and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) said the state's legislative branch should also have a hand in determining how and when Wisconsin begins to reopen.

Evers responded to the lawsuit by calling it a play for political power.

"People die every day because of this and the more we screw around with it, the more people die," Evers said.

It its order Friday, the court said it is considering only two issues.

First, whether DHS Secretary Designee Andrea Palm violated state statutes by issuing the Safer at Home order, and if it exceeded the department’s authority by closing all “nonessential” businesses, ordering all Wisconsin persons to stay at home, and forbidding all “nonessential” travel.

