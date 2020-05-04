ThankATeacher during Teacher Appreciation Week

(WKOW) -- Since 1984, National PTA has designated the first week in May as a special time to honor the men and women who lend their passion and skills to educating our children.

With the abrupt end to the physical school year, teachers have done even more to continue education with virtual classrooms and learning at home lessons. All to ensure every student has the tools they need to reach their full potential, according to the PTA.

WXOW joins parents, students and families everywhere in thanking teachers for the work that they do.