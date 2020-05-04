WAFER receives major donation

 Skip to Content

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Another donation will help feed struggling families in the La Crosse area during this pandemic.

The WAFER Food Pantry announced it's received a $30,000 grant from the Warren and Denise Loveland Family Fund at the La Crosse Community Foundation.

WAFER Executive Director Erin Waldhart says the grant will provide 120,000 meals to households in need. Before the pandemic, WAFER was providing for 1,500 families monthly with food packages.

"We feel fortunate to be able to support a local nonprofit in our community working to ensure people don't have to go hungry during this challenging time," says Warren Loveland, fund advisor of the Warren and Denise Loveland Family Fund at La Crosse Community Foundation. "La Crosse is so fortunate to have a food pantry like WAFER to help our community build safety nets for our most vulnerable households."

WAFER is La Crosse County's largest food pantry, serving the greater La Crosse area including households in Bangor, Rockland, Holmen, Onalaska, Mindoro and West Salem.

