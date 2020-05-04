What’s at stake in Supreme Court ruling on safer at home order

MADISON (WKOW) -- The State Supreme court will hear oral arguments whether Governor Tony Evers administration had the power to issue new restrictions when extending the safe at home order until the end of May.

UW-Madison political science professor Howard Schweber said this will be the court's second time ruling during unprecedented times.

"The stakes are very high,” he said. “I think for people already engaging in political partisanship this will throw gasoline on the fire."

Last month, the high court ruled Evers could not postpone the state's presidential primary, striking down his order to move the election to June over coronavirus outbreak fears.

On Tuesday, the court will make another historic decision, whether or not to keep Evers safer at home order in place.

The case focuses on how much power Evers has during a public health crisis. Last month he declared a public health emergency (March 12) which expires after 60 days on May 11.

Then, his top health official Andrea Palm with the Department of Health Services issues an extension of the safer at home order, expiring May 26.

GOP lawmakers argue Palm can’t make these decisions on her own and must instead follow another law that requires state agencies to include the legislature in major decisions.

If the court rules in Republicans favor it doesn’t mean the safer at home order is automatically over. Instead, it will allow the legislature time to renegotiate a deal with Evers to rewrite plans on how and when to reopen the state.

However, Schweber said with both sides not finding much agreement since the governor took office he said this could leave the state without any plans to reopen.

“I expect more of the same rhetoric,” he said.

The argument at stake is that Republicans believe the safer at home restrictions are too extreme for businesses.

The governor believes his plan its the best path forward to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

"One of the profound aspects of this whole crisis is that it's first a medical situation but it's also an economic crisis and a political crisis," said Schweber.

