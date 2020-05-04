WQOW Sports Director

WQOW, the Emmy-award-winning ABC affiliate in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, has a rare opening for a Sports Director. This is not an entry-level job. We’re looking for a real sports journalist who is not only good on-air, but also a great writer, videographer, editor and manager. You’ll cover everything from the smallest high schools to the Green Bay Packers.

We’re looking for someone who can aggressively use social media to engage and respond to our community and embrace our multi-platform approach.

Eau Claire is a great college town just 90 minutes from Minneapolis, with plenty to do including skiing, snowmobiling, hunting and fishing.

Access our website at www.wqow.com to complete a job application and submit with resume and a link to your reel to: kshill@wqow.com.

WXOW/WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V