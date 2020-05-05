Chief: Milwaukee police shoot, injure man who killed woman

Milwaukee police have shot and injured a man who authorities say killed a woman at a Walgreens on the city’s north side. Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales told reporters that the 51-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries but is expected to live. Police were called around 2 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting at the Walgreens. Morales says when police arrived they encountered a man with a gun who fired at officers. Two officers fired back. The police chief says the man and the 48-year-old woman knew each other and that her death may be an act of domestic violence. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports no officers were hurt.