Conservation volunteer award winners announced

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): The Mississippi Valley Conservancy announced its 2020 volunteer award winners on May 5th. The winners are:

2020 Graphic Design Volunteer of the Year: Adam Campbell-Olszewski, who donated his time and talent to help develop and design the logo for the Conservancy's "Love the Bluffs" campaign, as well as other logos and stickers for new volunteers.

2020 Educator of the Year: Kelly Sultzbach, who is an associate professor of English at UW-La Crosse, and brought her students to review nature books for the Conservancy's "Wild Reads" blog, and read at the Aldo Leopold celebration, among other activities. She strives to bring science and literature together, to foster global perspectives on the climate and climate change.

2020 Land Stewardship Leader of the Year: Jim and Jan Brady, long time Conservancy members, who have covered hundreds of miles of easement visits and established their own conservation easement on their property.

2020 Lifetime Achievement Volunteer: Gretchen Skoloda, also referred to as the Conservancy's "Founding Mother", has been a key member of the Conservancy since 1997. She says, “Not much gets done until we work together and listen to each other as a common goal," and other members of the Conservancy say that she is a doer, a tireless worker, and a devoted member of the organization.