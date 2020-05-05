County working to increase testing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Just over two percent of La Crosse County residents have been tested for COVID-19.

That number continues to rise according to La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski.

On average, the county is testing about 70 people a day. The health department said they believe they have the ability to increase that to 150 a day.

Some surrounding counties are have utilized or are considering mobile testing sites with the Wisconsin National Guard. Buffalo and Pepin counties had pop up testing sites last Friday.

Rombalski said at this point, the county has the resources to offer larger scale testing on its own. "We believe right now that the capacity is there through our health care partners to support the testing that is needed, in particularly in relation to those that are symptomatic, so we've been talking to each other to make sure that capacity is continuing to increase and the number of tests continues to go up in our region and it is."

She did say that she would consider using the guard if testing guidelines increase.