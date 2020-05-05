DHS announces three more criteria to reopen Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced new criteria hospitals must meet before the state can begin to reopen.

The new measures came in a press release sent Tuesday by DHS.

“The Badger Bounce Back plan is our road map to turning the dial in Wisconsin,” said Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Ensuring we do not overwhelm our hospital capacity is integral to that plan.”

Before Wisconsin can begin to dial back Safer at Home restrictions, the state will need to meet multiple criteria.

The first of the three new guidelines requires 95 percent of hospitals treat patients without "crisis care." The release defined crisis care as situations in which hospitals become under-staffed, under-supplied or overwhelmed.

The second metric necessitates 95 percent of hospitals arrange testing of all clinical staff showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The third criterion measures infections in health care workers. The state cannot reopen until officials see a one-week downward trend in COVID-19 cases among that group. DHS' website indicates the state has already met this requirement.

DHS said it developed the requirements in coordination with the Wisconsin Hospital Association and the Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative.

Prior to this announcement, Gov. Tony Evers had laid out three other indicators the state would watch to determine when Wisconsin would begin to reopen.

The governor has repeatedly compared rolling back restrictions to turning a dial rather than flipping a switch.

The state has not yet met any of the original three criteria. All involve observed two-week downward trends in the number of documented COVID-19 symptoms and cases.