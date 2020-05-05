Disc Golf in the Coulee Region

ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - It's hard to play a lot of sports while abiding by social distancing guidelines, but there's a growing sport in the La Crosse area community that's easy to learn.

Before Onalaska native, Clint Rihn became a professional disc golfer, he casually played it in gym class at Onalaska High School.

His love for the sport grew quickly and he thinks it can for just about anyone.

"I'd say it's one of the easiest sports to start up," said, Rihn.

He has seen an uptick of interest in the sport.

"As far as just every day when we come out, we see more people, I remember a couple years ago, I might be the only one in the park and now every time I play, I run into two, three, groups of five people," added Rihn.

Disc Golf has become a lifestyle for Rihn. So much so that he and his wife, Brooke created a business. Drawing inspiration from the Driftless Region, Bluffside Birdie was born.

"It's fun for us to teach the sport to other people, let people know about it. It's one of those things you can do throughout your whole life," said co-owner of Bluffside Birdie, Brooke Rihn.

Bluffside Birdie sells disk golf apparel and the brand embodies the sport.

"Getting people out to play this lifetime sport that no one really knows about. I think it's cool to see the excitement of people when they don't know a sport and then they learn it," added Brooke.

